Mizuho Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $65.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Ventas stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

