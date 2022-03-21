MKM Partners Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

