Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $938,055.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

