Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TAP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.96. 75,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,626. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

