Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Momentive Global stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,245,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

