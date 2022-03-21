MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $818,243.39 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $818,243.39 and approximately $458.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00098669 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,609,232 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

