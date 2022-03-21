Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

DDL stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

