Morgan Stanley Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $100.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.65.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.