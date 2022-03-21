Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

