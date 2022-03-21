Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
