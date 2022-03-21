National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.69. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,041 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

