National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.