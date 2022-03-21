National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.38 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

