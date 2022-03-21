National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

EYE stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. National Vision has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

