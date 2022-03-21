Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.