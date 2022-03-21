Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 4.3%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 51,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 112,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$55.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

