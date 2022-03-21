NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,570. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

