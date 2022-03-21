Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

NBH opened at $13.59 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.