New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

