New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 238,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

OGN opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

