New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $729,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.87 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

