New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $98.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,676 shares of company stock worth $3,865,395. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

