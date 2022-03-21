New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

