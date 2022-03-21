New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

New Relic stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Relic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

