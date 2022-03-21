Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.00

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $187.06, with a volume of 357809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.86.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.21.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,603 shares of company stock valued at $48,421,372 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

