Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 351,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,968. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

