NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.24 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

