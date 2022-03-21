Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 26.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 26.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.