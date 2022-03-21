Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,102 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,136,000 after buying an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.17. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.