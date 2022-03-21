Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 60,212 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,353,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

