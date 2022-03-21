Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 836 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $732.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $646.81 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

