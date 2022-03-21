Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $490.40 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.