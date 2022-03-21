Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 108,466.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

