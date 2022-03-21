Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

