Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189.68 ($2.47), with a volume of 93694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.19 million and a P/E ratio of -347.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,756.83). Also, insider Peter R. Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($43,953.19).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.