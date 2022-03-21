Northland Securities Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $7.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 53.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 268,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 202.2% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

