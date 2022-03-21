NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.34 on Monday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

