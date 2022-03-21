NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $19.90. NOV shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 60,357 shares changing hands.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.