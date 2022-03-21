NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

