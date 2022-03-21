NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $43.18 million and $75.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

