Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 432,166 shares.The stock last traded at $70.68 and had previously closed at $71.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

