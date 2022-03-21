NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.30. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NV5 Global by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

