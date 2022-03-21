Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

