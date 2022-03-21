Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.24, but opened at $57.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 29,945 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
