Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.24, but opened at $57.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 29,945 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.