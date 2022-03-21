Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Olin reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

OLN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,528. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

