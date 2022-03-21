ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.