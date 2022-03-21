Ontology (ONT) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $449.10 million and $42.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00214392 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00423026 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

