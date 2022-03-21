Open Platform (OPEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $34,732.00

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $34,732.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00036575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00108210 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

