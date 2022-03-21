Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives C$70.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TSE OTEX traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$54.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,380. The firm has a market cap of C$14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$51.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

