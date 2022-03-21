Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $61,947.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.72 or 0.07155784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.64 or 1.00072949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041258 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

