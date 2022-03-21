Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.14.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
